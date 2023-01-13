Fifty-eight years ago, I found myself sitting in a gynecologist’s office in Hartford, Conn., waiting for my then-girlfriend to exit from her examination to determine if she was pregnant. She came out of the room shaking her head up and down.
At the time, I was earning somewhere in the low $2-per-hour range. I immediately thought, “What are we going to do?” In spite of our young ages, I was 20 and she was just 19. The mere mention of an abortion was immediately dismissed as “not an option” by both of us.
I am now 78 years old and my precious daughter, Tracey, is 57. From the day she was born, Tracey has brought overwhelming joy to my life. I do not recall a single embarrassing moment all through her teen years. She has always been “daddy’s girl” and to this very day has brought me joy and happiness beyond expression. If her mother and I had made the decision to not let her be born, we would have lost all this joy. If there had never been a Tracey, then we most likely would never have had her brother Stephen, who is now 53, and just like his sister has brought me equal joy and so much pride.
A 2022 article in the Indiana Gazette shocked and disgusted me. The article titled, “Dozens gather in downtown Indiana for abortion-rights rally.” The rally was sponsored locally by the Indiana County Democratic Committee. The Rev. Elizabeth Mount, of the First Unitarian Universalist Church, was quoted in that article as saying, “the high court is taking away citizens’ fundamental rights with the decision.” Indiana County Democratic chair Ann Rea stated, “People have the right to determine what happens to their own body, that every person has a heart that loves, and that, fundamentally, needs to have choice.”
Wow, I thought, a heart that loves would not even consider taking the life of an innocent unborn child who could some day grow up to be someone else’s “precious Tracey.”
Gary Gardner
Creekside