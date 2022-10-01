In my 8-year-old granddaughter Adelaide’s yellow school notebook, written in cursive writing (because she was taught that at her Christian school), I found this statement: “I love this world!” and my heart stopped.
Here we are, about to elect people to run our out-of-control state and country, and a child’s full-of-hope statement reminds me that we cannot give up on this country. Despite the fact that our president and governor, ruling by executive order, continue to hurt families with energy job losses, inflation, medical mandates, school closings, etc., we must elect candidates who will protect our next generation.
In less than two years, families discovered that their children are being indoctrinated with twisted, radical ideas and cheated out of a quality education. And, don’t get me started on the sexualizing of our children. Our union-dominated educational system is out of control and needs to end.
What will a child’s world look like under Josh Shapiro as governor? Will he continue to be totally committed to the Biden/Wolf administration’s wishes and whatever the teachers’ union wants? His public-school-only stand has just changed. He’s now supporting school choice. Think he’s dropping in the polls?
His opponent, Doug Mastriano, believes in empowering parents, supporting school choice, bringing God and country pride back into the schools (prayers, salute to the American flag), teaching of history, and focusing on a quality reading/writing/arithmetic education and not this “woke” garbage.
What would a child’s world look like under John Fetterman as Pennsylvania’s U.S. senator in D.C.? More drugs legalized and more safe shoot-up places for those on drugs? And, will a child become prey for dangerous criminals in your neighborhood as Fetterman proudly proclaims he wants to release one-third of the prison population? Will he teach them that lies and hate speech work?
His opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and TV host, worked to develop his expertise in health care issues. As a pro-life, pro-parent, pro-school choice candidate, he will take our concerns to D.C. as a professional.
Your vote will decide what kind of world we leave behind for every child.
Pat Leach
Marion Center