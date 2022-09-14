As a retiree, I have learned over the last couple years that voting for candidates just because they are in your party affiliation is not always best. It is vital to research individual candidates and where they stand on the important issues. Ignore the costly TV smear ads against your favorite candidate.
In respect to the current U.S. Senate race, I have looked at both candidates. Although there are a number of things I have learned in my investigation, Dr. Oz checks off more boxes for me than John Fetterman.
The biggest thing I like about Oz is that he is an America First/Pennsylvania First candidate. This does not mean that we do not have regard for others, but if we don’t take care of our own homeland, we will not have anything to give to others locally or worldwide.
The current administration (of which Fetterman is a part) seems to have the contrary stance. They are for shutting our power plants down while pushing reliance on electricity, which makes no sense to me. Pennsylvania is one of the richest states in natural gas and coal and even some oil. Yet due to taxation, RGGI initiatives and global agendas, our resources sit in the ground while energy prices continue to increase.
While Mr. Fetterman’s campaign tries to portray him as middle of the road, I find this particularly scary. The middle could go either way, and given his past and present affiliations, I believe I know a radical agenda when I see it, and that’s not good for Pennsylvania.
Dr. Oz, however, strongly supports many issues important to me, such as Pennsylvania’s energy industry, the rights of the unborn, our law enforcement agencies, our Second Amendment rights and stopping illegal immigration, to name a few.
Mr. Fetterman seems to be a bit of a loose cannon to me. And, I particularly, do not like his open and continued obsession for legalizing drugs like marijuana and heroin.
As I compare these two candidates, Dr. Oz comes out on top!
Frank Petrillo
Indiana