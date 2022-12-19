An astonishing transformation has overtaken our American politics since the early 1990s.
Politics is a ﬁerce competition for the approval and the votes of Americans, which has, until recently, been tempered by a shared love of country and democracy.
There are many ﬁne examples of this. Recent ones include Al Gore’s decision to concede the 2000 election. He ended up presiding over the certiﬁcation of the electoral college vote for his opponent. Although he had a legitimate argument, he conceded because ﬁghting on would have been too divisive and bad for America.
Another example is John McCain’s stirring concession speech following his 2008 election loss. I recommend that speech as essential reading in every high school civics class. I also remember Sen. McCain, when faced with unfounded claims about his opponent, praising Barack Obama as “a good and decent man who I disagree with.”
Sadly, John McCain’s example has not held the public’s attention and our politics has devolved into a squalid game of “win at all costs.” Political opponents are no longer seen as colleagues but as the enemy. This is occurring at all levels from town councils to the federal government.
It would be fascinating to trace the arc of this transformation, if it were not now so urgent that we learn how to change course and ﬁnd a way to listen to and honor all of our diverse viewpoints.
Tip O’Neill, Speaker of the House during the 1980s, once said that “All politics is local.” I believe he was right. Politics which villiﬁes and demeans political opponents is not really politics, just another form of war. But when people of different backgrounds come together at a city council meeting to discuss a need for cleaner water, safer streets, ﬂood mitigation, better schools, or any other issue of mutual concern, this is politics.
While people may not agree on the solutions, they still share the problems, and by meeting each other face to face without help from political TV pundits, they have a good chance of making solutions work.
It would at least be a start.
Stanley Chepaitis
Indiana