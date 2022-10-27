As a Christian, I tend to sit quietly on the sidelines during an election, read about the candidates, keep my thoughts to myself and let God take care of the outcome.
But with this upcoming election there are far too many signs of evil at work that I feel will hurt my family, community, state and country. It is as though the devil himself has unleashed much ugliness and hurt upon our country in less than two short years.
Candidates have no shame as they announce that they will legalize more drugs, let dangerous criminals from our prisons, and come down hard on working families that don’t agree with their thinking.
As a Christian, I believe it is even more important to be a part of the election process at a time like this. I want to vote for the best candidate who reflects Christian beliefs and values. I remind everyone that if they are watching all those ads on TV, stop and learn more about the candidate by getting good voter guides and compare the candidates.
The pro-life voter guides are one choice, but there are voter guides where other issues are outlined. And, don’t be influenced by the media’s talk about how much money is raised by a candidate. Money raised by a candidate does not equal the quality of the candidate. And ignore all those voting polls as they can report anything.
Be reminded that our religious freedom has been threatened in this state. Remember the shutdowns of church services during the pandemic? And, what happened after that? Church attendance still has not come back in some areas.
Pray that courageous Christians will not be silent during this pre-election time for it is a turning point for our country. Together, with God’s guidance, we can rebuild a nation where God is honored, religious freedom flourishes, families thrive and life is cherished.
Learn about and support individuals who believe in and follow God’s teachings.
Janet Niehenke
