In this confused and crazy world, I feel it’s only fair to help those that have difficulty understanding things, so here it goes.
If you believe in something called gun violence then your problem is from your eyelids up. There is only violence in which guns, like other weapons, are used. The violence is in the mind not the weapons. The liberal media and left want you to believe the gun is the problem.
If you think men can become women and vice versa then your problem is from your eyelids up. Gender is determined biologically by God and neither surgery or medication can change your biologics and certainly doesn’t warrant men competing in women’s sports. You will always remain the gender God made you ... period!
If you think that someone that disagrees with you makes them a racist or a phobic or a hater then your problem is from the eyelids up. Your labeling of a person because of their beliefs proves who the real hater is. I always enjoy it when you prove me right.
If you think defunding the police is a good idea then your problem is from the eyelids up. Not every cop should be labeled by a few rouges. Without cops to uphold the law, we would have anarchy and you anti-gun, anti-cop people would be in a heck of a mess.
If you think abortion is healthcare then your problem is from the eyelids up. Anytime you eliminate a human life, you have killed it.
If you don’t believe in God then your problem is from the eyelids up. Your big-bang, evolution theories hold no merit and are plain hogwash. This earth didn’t just happen. I choose to have faith in God and believe in Jesus Christ and live by faith.
If you choose to disagree with the aforementioned statements then your problem is from the eyelids up. They are supported with common sense, something our society has lost or abandoned. Now let the haters and experts reply. God bless America and DeSantis 2024.
Bob Colgan
Indiana
