Our deer population is not limited to White’s Woods. Deer population is increasing in numbers everywhere in and around Indiana.
Deer are spotted on Wayne Avenue, South Sixth Street, Indian Springs Road. In Indiana Borough, deer have been seen on Croyland Avenue, Chestnut and Oak streets, and even on School Street along the railroad tracks.
Deer presence increases because of fewer hunters and the practice of residents who insist on feeding them. This should be unlawful with fines for those who continue to do this.
Residents of White’s Woods should support reducing the herd. Take a walk through that neighborhood and see how many protective fences are around flowers, shrubs and trees. Homeowners of nearby North Ninth Street, Fairman Avenue and Croyland Avenue are disgusted with the damage these animals cause. They must deer-proof almost all flowers, shrubs and trees with repellent and fence in their gardens. Don’t forget to spray your skin and clothing with anti-tick (repellent) because of deer that carry ticks onto your property. These animals aren’t so pretty when you consider the amount of vehicle crashes and insurance increases.
Friends of White’s Woods should be concerned with the destruction of wanted new growth and saplings of maple, oak, cherry, etc. These never have a chance to grow because of browsing deer.
Gary Smith
Indiana