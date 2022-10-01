Let’s get real. You’ve lived around people you may not agree with politically for years. They’re your neighbors. They may even be your friends. Sometimes you argue politics, but more often you just don’t talk about it to preserve your friendship. You vote your way, they vote theirs. That’s how civility and democracy work.
Lately, though, things have gotten crazy. There’s a segment of far-right extremists, perhaps 15 percent of Americans, who call themselves “QAnon.”
“QAnon is the umbrella term for a sprawling spider web of right-wing internet conspiracy theories with anti-semitic and anti-LGBTQ elements that falsely claim the world is run by a secret cabal of pedophiles (Democrats) who worship Satan and are plotting against President Trump” (Southern Poverty Law Center).
As a Republican, do you really believe that? Your Democratic neighbors follow Satanic pedophiles who abduct children to drink their blood? It’s outrageous! Yet this is the crowd that Donald Trump has turned to, encouraging them to seize the White House by violence.
Do you really support that or do you choose democracy over insanity?
Let’s talk about “Antifa,” the far-right’s go-to bogeyman who they try to blame when violence occurs. “Antifa” stands for “anti-fascist.” It’s not an organization. It’s an attitude that believes in democracy over authoritarianism, is anti-racist and pro-LGBTQ rights (M. Bray, The Anti-fascist Handbook).
We’re approaching two years into President Biden’s first term and it’s time to vote again. The 2022 midterm election is even more important than the last one. We’re at a turning point. We have to choose between democracy and the rule of law, or fascism with the crazies, 19 of whom are candidates.
Historically, the party in power loses one or both houses in the midterm, but this time may be different. President Biden passed the most significant legislation in recent history, benefiting the American people. This is a game-changer.
Two other issues hurt Republicans: the conservative Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and their party’s refusal to divorce themselves from Donald Trump, who now embraces insane extremists — QAnon, which calls for execution of Democratic leaders and certain Hollywood figures.
Everett Dembosky
Indiana