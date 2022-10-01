Justice in America will come at the ballot box. Good title, but I am confused and offended by Mr. Blair’s use of “ruling class.”
England has a ruling class, America is a democracy. Is he saying the enemies of the ruling class are harassing Donald Trump, his supporters, Jan. 6 participants, White suprematists? Who, specifically, are the enemies of this shadow ruling class? Who are the members of this so-called ruling class?
It’s not harassment; their actions need to be looked at. And the last two paragraphs of Blair’s letter blames it all on the Democrats!
The Democrats aren’t the problem; it’s the subservient election deniers and minions of Donald Trump.
Kathleen Wolfe
Shelocta