To be 100 percent clear, White Christian Nationalism is not following Jesus; it is following the idol of political power and is taking God’s name in vain.
This movement is not baptizing people into faith with Jesus but into a poor facsimile that puts its faith in human leaders who are only giving lip service to Him instead.
If you are considering voting for candidates who profess their support of this, you are empowering false prophets.
As actual Christ-followers we need to make our voices heard and the easiest way to do that is help ensure that they lose by not supporting them with our votes.
Please join me in denouncing this use of Christian symbols and sacred acts (like baptism) to promote a specific set of secular political viewpoints.
Paul Huntington
Indiana