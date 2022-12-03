I have watched with dismay and confusion the machinations of Indiana Borough Council in denying Heartland’s request for approval for a Dunkin’ franchise in the borough.
Heartland has complied with all of the conditions set forth but was denied. The unsubstantiated reasons cited by council were “safety in the neighborhood and increased traffic.” One block down is the “Sheetz corner” that has major businesses on all four corners. Let’s talk about “neighborhood safety and increased traffic” there. I don’t recall the council denying the Verizon strip mall a permit for construction a few short years ago.
What about the positives that an established, popular business such as Dunkin’ brings to our borough in terms of easy-to-walk-to jobs for residents, real estate tax revenue, sales and business tax revenue? What about the positive of getting rid of the eyesore on that corner, which has probably poisoned the ground beneath it?
Many months and legal costs later (my tax dollars), I am relieved and pleased to find out that Judge Michael T. Clark rejected the borough’s turndown of Dunkin’s franchise request. Given the number of empty store fronts, tattoo establishments and short-term businesses in downtown, let’s welcome Dunkin’ into our borough on Philadelphia Street and reap the benefits.
Jeannie M. Broskey
Indiana