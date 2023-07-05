I’m writing in response to Mr. Kimmel’s recent letter, “Pride Event was not in the direction Indiana wants to go.” Mr. Kimmel was upset that an event for Pride month was held at IRMC Park. In his letter, Mr. Kimmel used, in my opinion, offensive language (deviant behavior) in describing the LGBTQ+ community.
He then goes on a rant filled with misinformation and fear mongering. He asserts that schools and government agencies are grooming children to be transgender and having gender affirming care without parent’s consent. Then he asserts that eventually parents will lose custody of their children unless they allow their children to explore sexually deviant behavior.
This kind of nonsense and fear mongering towards the LGBTQ+ community just encourages people to be intolerant and bigoted. Some of the most loving and kind people I know belong to this community. Celebrating Pride month isn’t the downfall of society, as Mr. Kimmel alleges. Keeping silent is not an option, while bigoted people attempt to demonize the LGBTQ+ community because of who they love and who they truly are.
Paul Coulter
Indiana
