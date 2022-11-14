The votes are nearly all in, America has spoken, the extremists on both sides were rebuffed and democracy won.
The balance of power has shifted to the Republicans but the signs are that the hold of the extremist right-wing “MAGA” section is loosening. Several of the candidates chosen and promoted by ex-President Trump were eliminated. He hints/teases about running for president in 2024, but the Republican Party is no longer dancing to his tune.
The Republicans still hold sway in rural counties while the Democrats control most urban areas, so the national picture is roughly balanced. The “red wave” so widely predicted in the media was cut to a mere ripple, largely by a high turnout of liberal and independent voters. New, young voters, especially from the minority populations, broke heavily for the Democrats — a healthy sign for the future of our democracy, which has been under severe threat from right-wing extremists and armed militias. The riot/revolt on Jan. 6, 2021, was a clear sign of the growing threat of armed violence and insurrection.
Surely now is the time for wise heads and calm consultation to cool some of the hotheads in Congress and the baying mobs on the outer fringes of the Internet. Dialogue is essential to avoid the threatened outbreak of civil war.
Gordon Knox
Indiana