I am a black-and-white guy. What I see and hear, I believe. I am the person who would never go on hearsay. I do not place up political signs. Look around town, I personally believe people are brainwashed into this two-party monopolized system.
I worked a total of 18 years in a 10-year period of my life in law enforcement to keep the lights on.
I had all intentions of voting for John Fetterman, but whenever I heard his view on criminals ... wow! I could personally give you story after story about evil people.
This is a sad time in Pennsylvania. I believe in second chances, but some people are just plain evil and should be eliminated from society so they do not have a chance at a second victim. My personal opinion is everyone should watch a few shows on the ID channel, and you might see what I am talking about.
Again, I will not go into detail about how I feel personally. I honestly think we as a society should do everything possible to protect us and not allow a second victim. I really wish Pennsylvanians could have a do-over in our Senate race. But I have no other choice except to vote for Dr. Mehmet Oz in this two-party monopolized system.
Bill Blystone
Indiana