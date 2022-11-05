The midterm election is only days away. I can’t imagine any rational person voting for more of the same.
The administration that presently controls all three branches of our government has been directly responsible for rampant inflation, declining race relations, and promotion of gender identity in our public schools — even to children much too young to begin to understand.
We have out-of-control crime, especially in Democrat-run cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore. Our wide-open southern border has enabled 5 million illegal aliens to enter our country in less than two years, which resulted in a huge increase in drug smuggling that has taken the lives of more than 100,000 Americans due to fentanyl. Sex trafficking, especially of children, is simply overlooked.
If you owned a business and put a person in a position of responsibility that failed, would you reward that person by promoting them? If you vote for Josh Shapiro for governor, you would be voting for a person who failed at his present job — “chief law enforcement officer” of the commonwealth.
Crime, in general, is up dramatically under his watch. Check out the recent crime statistics for Philadelphia alone. Why would you consider putting him in charge of our entire state?
Then there is John Fetterman, who is the Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate whose stated positions include releasing criminals, even murderers, from incarceration early. He is for legalizing the use of all drugs. You must know that Pennsylvania has the richest natural gas reserves in our nation, yet both Shapiro and Fetterman have stated they are against fracking, a process necessary to tap this valuable resource which creates jobs and enriches our economy.
I certainly hope you understand that both Shapiro and Fetterman also support abortion, murder of defenseless unborn babies, without limits. Doug Mastriano is a Christian man of unquestionable integrity who will make an outstanding governor. Mastriano’s and Mehmet Oz’s positions are directly contrary to Shapiro and Fetterman.
Gary Gardner
Creekside