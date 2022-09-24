If an individual truly wants to know about a matter, they must do their own research and not be afraid to go where the truth leads.
Some individuals have expressed concern that state Sen. Doug Mastriano, Republican candidate for governor, hasn’t come out in the media in response to attack ads by his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. This makes me ask, “In this day of instant information, why is anyone still listening to character assassinations, distortions and down-right lies that are predictably put out by politicians, special-interest groups, and partisan main-stream media?”
Rather than focus on the real issues that face Pennsylvanians, the press seems content to smear Mastriano by calling him an ‘extremist’. This isn’t journalism.
Doug Mastriano has been tirelessly crisscrossing Pennsylvania to meet voters, talk to them and listen to them. He is not a ‘bought and paid for’ candidate, directed by a wealthy group of businessmen. His campaign is not flush with millions of dollars to campaign the easy way, which is to buy up airtime in order to stir up anger against an opponent, to lie and confuse voters until they don’t know what to believe. Senator Mastriano is the people’s choice because they asked him to run for Governor. Remember, Doug handily beat eight other candidates in the primary.
So, why would Senator Mastriano allow the media to shout “gotcha” questions at him, just to twist his words? This isn’t journalism. His rallies and meet and greets are for the people, to hear from him and for him to hear from them.
If you want to know about Doug Mastriano, go to doug4gov.com, on Facebook at Doug Mastriano Fighting for Freedom, and view his voting record on his official PA Senate page.
If you truly want to know about a matter, it’s not hard to find the truth, with enough courage. We can’t be spoon-fed information that others want us to ingest. Search, and then don’t be afraid to admit, “Hmmm, I had that guy all wrong.”
Mary Lou Silbaugh
Brush Valley