I applaud the decision to allow bow hunting in White’s Woods and on other township lands. Far too often the positive role hunters play in conservation efforts goes unstated.
Hunting keeps animal populations at manageable levels and improves natural habitats, ensuring a diversity of wildlife in Pennsylvania’s forests. Hunters are solely responsible for the Wildlife Restoration Program, which imposes a federal excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. These funds help restore, manage and enhance wildlife populations and habitats, with Pennsylvania receiving $38,340,930 for conservation efforts in 2022.
The role played by hunters in conservation is under threat. In 1985 there were 1,148,000 registered hunters in the commonwealth. Due to increased urbanization and restricted access to huntable areas, that number fell to 857,964 in 2021. As a result, Pennsylvania has lost millions in Wildlife Restoration funding and hunters who manage wildlife populations and ensure habitat regeneration. Land access is therefore critical to ensure the tradition of hunting and the conservation efforts associated with it survive.
Additionally, the safety concerns raised by FOWW are unsound. Regardless of the activity, the personal responsibility of all parties involved is necessary to ensure the safe use of public areas. This is how hunters, hikers and wildlife enthusiasts alike have safely enjoyed state parks and state game lands for decades.
But even then, the White Township supervisors have done their due diligence: instituting additional safety measures assessing hunter competence and designating predetermined locations for hunting.
Finally, a 2022 study conducted by an IUP sociology professor found that 57 percent of residents were opposed to bow hunting on these lands. Unfortunately, like FOWW’s safety concerns, these results are unfounded.
The study sampled 280 respondents from an adult population of 13,557 White Township residents. For this study to have statistical significance at the 95 percent confidence interval, 374 respondents are needed. With a margin of error nearing 10 percent, these results are not an accurate reflection of the views of the community.
I again applaud the supervisors’ decision and see it as a responsible way to manage our land and wildlife resources.
Samuel Clutter
Indiana