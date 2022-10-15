I take exception to the letter that appeared Oct. 1 in The Indiana Gazette that was written by Everett Dembosky. He seems to think that all Trump voters are crazies and fascists.
He should not stereotype people for the way they vote. I am a Republican and, yes, I voted for Trump. I am neither a “crazy” or a “fascist.”
I listened to the debates, something I wish more people would take the time to do. Joe Biden was adamant when he said he planned to open the border and kill fossil fuel. I looked at his tone of voice and facial features. He was dead-set on this.
I knew this was going to be a disaster for the American people. My choice was simple: I voted for the lesser of two evils.
Just look at where we are right now — high inflation, gasoline and food; soon, utilities will skyrocket in price. Illegal aliens, who we know nothing about, are flooding this country, and colored fentanyl tablets are being disguised as candy wrapping to kill our young children.
Still, President Biden and his cabinet of activists do nothing to stop this.
I am not crazy or fascist. I am a Vietnam veteran and patriot. I hold a college degree in business and a second degree in education. The crazy person is in the White House.
Paul Dunlap
Shelocta