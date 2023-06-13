The Indiana Garden Club is thankful to all who attended our 2023 May Mart held at the S&T Arena White Township Recreation Complex. The weather was a bit of a challenge; however, it was great to see everyone on both days.
May Mart enables us to fund our scholarship program from which we offer at least one scholarship per year to support students in the qualifying fields of study. The proceeds from May Mart also allow us to participate in the beautification and maintenance of our civic gardens in Indiana and also contribute to local and state horticultural programs.
The members of the Indiana Garden Club appreciate all the support of our community and we look forward to seeing everyone at the 2024 May Mart, always held on the third Friday and Saturday in May.
The public is invited to attend Indiana Garden Club meetings, held on the third Monday of each month. We hold our meetings at various locations during the warmer months and at the Indiana County Conservation District (ICCD) during the cooler months. Visitors are always welcome.
We have programs on gardening for all to enjoy. For more information, please see our website: www.indianagardenclub.org or call (724) 541-4318. We are also on Facebook and Instagram.
On behalf of the Indiana Garden Club, many thanks.
Jan Berls
and Candace Joseph
IGC co-presidents
