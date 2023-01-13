Many readers may remember an article in the Indiana Gazette on Jan. 28, 2022, about the settlement in our town of an Afghan refugee family of five (whose name we redact for the safety of relatives back in Afghanistan). Their arrival in our town was part of the federal government’s Sponsor Circle Program (SPC).
The program’s aim was to find volunteers who would provide preliminary support for Afghan refugees as they settled in the U.S., adjusted to American life, and began a path toward permanent residency status. We, the undersigned, formed the Sponsor Circle of Indiana as part of this nationwide effort.
In March, we realized that the three-month timeframe envisioned by the SPC was inadequate for achieving the program’s goals for many of the Afghan families, including our own. So we took it upon ourselves to extend and expand our support for the family from a three-month to a 10-month commitment.
During this time we obtained the family’s permanent residency in the U.S. We financially supported their efforts to become financial stable. We addressed costly health issues. And, we empowered them to achieve their goal of moving to be closer to family. At the end of November, they took their leave of Indiana and moved to northern Virginia.
Our success depended on the generosity of dozens of individuals who heard of our project and contributed furnishings, food, clothing and cash to the family. Donors are too numerous to list individually, so we want to thank all donors collectively. They made it possible for the family to establish their first home in America and even to support the parents’ eldest son and wife — who had been left behind in the chaos of the August 2022 Kabul airlift — to escape Afghanistan with the Taliban hot on their trail. The young couple is now safely in Pakistan from where they are hoping to find asylum in America, too.
Several local organizations played an enormous part, too. Calvary Presbyterian Church of Indiana gave invaluable logistical support, while an anonymous donor from the congregation paid the family’s rent and cell phone bills for the duration of the family’s 10-month residency in Indiana.
The teachers and administrators of the Indiana senior and junior high schools, together with volunteer tutors, welcomed the girls and worked to ensure that the three girls thrived in school.
The local Employment, Advancement and Retention Network (EARN) provided job training and ESL education for the parents. EARN identified eligible social programs. It found the parents their first jobs and made it possible for the father get his driver’s license.
Sen. Patrick Toomey’s office provided invaluable assistance to us when obstacles facing the family’s application for permanent residency seemed insurmountable. The Refugee Working Group of Indiana County helped with initial fundraising and then donated an additional $1,000 to help the extended family’s escape from Afghanistan.
Saint Vincent de Paul provided the family with vouchers to purchase much needed clothes. And, members of the local Muslim community provided the family with a car.
Thank you all. Wishing you peace and all good.
Paul Arpaia
The Sponsor Circle of Indiana, PA