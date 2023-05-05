Politics has no business in the education of our children. But, it is the only thing running our schools today.
The dominant political party at the federal and state level calls the shots on what, how and when things are taught.
Is Critical Race Theory, known as CRT, being taught in your school currently? You probably don’t know, do you? That’s the way it has been planned. But, thanks to an April 17 news story on KDKA-TV, news reporter Kate Bassaro reported that CRSE is coming to your school.
CRSE, or “Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education,” will take effect in every school in Pennsylvania on July 1.
According to the KDKA-TV story, three school districts in western Pennsylvania, (Mars Area School District in Butler County, Penn Crest School District in Crawford County, and Laurel School District in Lawrence County) say they don’t want it being taught in their schools. They have filed a lawsuit trying to stop the Shapiro administration from implementing CRSE.
Leonard Rich, Laurel School District superintendent, said, “CRSE tells students what to think. In fact, the district’s objection is that they are being mandated to not teach our kids to think but what to think. Freedom of expression is a First Amendment right.”
Their lawyer, Tom Breth, gave examples of the worst of 49 CRSE guidelines. One requires teachers to “question” students about economic, political and social power structures in the school, community and the world. And, teachers are to believe and acknowledge that microaggressions are real. The Department of Education is telling parents and students what they should believe.
The state’s response to the lawsuit? Subsidies owed to the district will be withheld.
CRSE is an idea from Tom Wolf’s era, but Gov. Shapiro is pushing it. Will it be a fact-based, straight-forward curriculum for our children or will it be the Democrat’s path to a Marxist education?
Request a copy of CRSE guidelines from your school on a Right to Know form. See for yourself.
Remember to elect school board members who believe in true education and not indoctrination.
Pat Leach
Marion Center
