In April, John Fetterman voted along with the rest of the board of pardons to release Felix Rosado, fulfilling the unanimous vote requirement to recommend clemency to the governor. Rosado was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to shooting a man to death in 1995. On July 14, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf granted Rosado’s request for clemency, releasing him from prison.
In March 2021, Fetterman voted to release James Inge, who was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery in 1974 and sentenced to life, and Irvin Moore, who was serving a life sentence after being convicted of fatally shooting a man in his Philadelphia home in 1969. Wolf granted clemency to both men on March 25, 2021.
In September 2020, Fetterman voted to release Daniel Cummings, Mildred Strickland and Gregory Stover, who were all granted clemency by Wolf on Feb. 11, 2021.
Cummings was convicted of first-degree murder in 1973 for fatally shooting a Philadelphia man inside his home. Strickland was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing her boyfriend to death in 1985. Stover was sentenced to life in connection to the murder of a Mount Airy man, whose body was found with multiple gunshots in the back of the head and with his hands and feet bound, Philadelphia police said at the time.
In 2019, Fetterman voted to release Freddy Butler, Charlie Goldblum and Raymond Johnson, who were all granted clemency by the governor.
Butler was accused of stabbing and beating a 72-year-old man to death in the street and was sentenced to life in prison in 1970. Goldblum was convicted of stabbing a man to death in a Pittsburgh parking garage in 1977. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1973 shooting and fatal stabbing of a Pittsburgh man.
Last year, he cast the lone vote in a failed bid to free Alexis Rodriguez, who is serving a life sentence in Dallas after he was one of five suspects convicted for beating a police officer’s 17-year-old son with a baseball bat before fatally shooting him in 1989.
He also cast the lone vote last year in a failed bid to commute the sentence of John David Brookins, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 killing of his girlfriend’s mother, who was found with a pair of large scissors lodged in her chest.
Is Fetterman really who you want as your senator? Think before you vote.
Tammy Curry
Indiana