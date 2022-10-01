Pennsylvanians have the opportunity in November to halt the progressive trend to the left that has been wreaking havoc on our society, elections, economy, and education system during the current administration in Harrisburg and throughout our country.
A look at Sen. Doug Mastriano’s biography quickly shows that he is eminently qualified to govern our state. He was commissioned in the U.S. Army in 1986. He served in various assignments through his 30-year career, culminating it as a professor of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, where he retired as a colonel.
Mastriano earned a doctorate in history and has four master’s degrees. He has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern University in St. Davids, Pa., and was the alumnus of the year in 2009.
Doug is married to Rebecca (Stewart), who was a chaplain with Marketplace Ministries. Their son Josiah is a graduate of Liberty University and is an Eagle Scout like his father.
Mastriano is an active member of his church and resides near Caledonia State Park.
Besides publishing three books, he has also published security studies for the Army War College and is the recipient of numerous awards.
Mastriano’s qualifications to lead Pennsylvania as our governor are without question, but what are his positions on the issues that are important to Pennsylvanians? Let me highlight a few:
Doug will:
• End mask and vaccine mandates.
• Put parents in charge of education.
• Restore voting integrity.
• End property tax. This issue alone has long been proposed with many dedicated Pennsylvanians advocating for it. Now we finally have a chance to achieve it with Doug Mastriano as our governor.
• Defend the right to life.
To learn more about Mastriano, please visit doug4gov.com.
Jim Ray
Penn Run, PA