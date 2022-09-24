Justice In America is administered in one of four distinct categories:
1. Those like you, or me, are held to the strict letter of the law, and are pursued and held to account by those in power of the state for whatever infractions are considered to be counter to its will. An extreme example of our class is the pursuit of the protesters of Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.
2. Those favored by the ruling class and their minions in the bureaucracies. In this case laws are ignored, not prosecuted, or dismissed with minimal admonition. Examples of this class are rife, including the tolerance of sanctuary cities, failure to close the borders, failure to prosecute threats to SCOTUS, allowance of stealing of property, and failure to prosecute 540 ANTIFA riot events far worse than Jan. 6, 2021.
3. Active cover-up and oblivion to misdeeds by members of the ruling class and bureaucrats who have supported them. Examples of this class are Lois Lerner of the IRS, members of the Department of Justice who falsified evidence for the FISA court and spied on the Trump campaign; Hillary Clinton, who created a false dossier and served it through DOJ, and defied subpoenas by destroying evidence; Hunter Biden, Brenner, Clapper and others who deliberately lied to Congress and the people, and those who willfully fail to discharge the duties of their office to enforce the law, such as Department of Homeland Security, DOJ, and administrators of sanctuary jurisdictions.
4. Those enemies of the ruling class who are persecuted deliberately to uncover anything unfavorable to prosecute or tarnish. Prime example of this is Donald Trump and any of his supporters, but also include conservative organizations, Jan. 6 participants, constitutionalist members of the U.S. Supreme Court, “White suprematists,” Hillary’s “basket of deplorables” and vocal opponents to socialist principles.
We never had these perversities under conservative administrations which governed by constitutional precepts, but we do now when under Democrat rule governed by Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” The conclusions are clear.
If we are to be the greatest society on earth, we can no longer suffer the abuses of the Democrat Party. We have this choice in the voting booth.
McClellan Blair
Indiana