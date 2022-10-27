I am a retired speech therapist of 39 years. I worked with adult stroke patients and for half of my career I helped folks use assistive technology to become more productive and efficient.
I am very concerned by the way John Fetterman’s use of closed captioning is being portrayed by reporters and TV doctors. I do not know Fetterman but I have heard him speak spontaneously on TV and in person. When a person has difficulty using one modality or sense, the most logical approach is to use another one that works well for them.
His use of closed captioning to enhance his abilities to communicate should be no more disturbing than someone using a hearing aid, wearing glasses, using a keyboard to”write,” using a large print book, using curb cuts to get a bicycle or stroller on the sidewalk, using a prosthetic hand, using a monitor to give a speech, using a cane, using books on tape, etc.
Using assistive technology does not indicate that a person cannot think clearly, reason or make good decisions. On the contrary, it is sound decision making to want to be sure that the questions asked of Mr. Fetterman are fully understood.
His answers, in my professional opinion, have showed little sign of impairment. Name a politician that has not “fluffed” a word during speeches and campaigning. People who have had strokes are often given a year or more to show how much improvement they can make.
I do not think John Fetterman has been offered that consideration.
Holly Grove
