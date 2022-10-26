An image was brought to my attention regarding Rustic Lodge and a sign stating, “Thanks Joe! Let’s Go Brandon!”
It is disheartening to see such a display on a business that has been supported by Democratic patrons for decades through weddings, celebrations and, of course, Democratic banquets.
This year, we chose Rustic Lodge as the venue for our fall banquet to show support to a business in its final days after years of hosting our banquets in the past. The owner didn’t seem to have an issue with what Democrats were doing then.
The owner also didn’t have an issue when President Biden forgave his $62,500 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in February 2021, nor did he have an issue when the Biden administration provided him with another $87,548 in PPP loans that same month and later forgave them again. That’s more than $150,000 in support from President Biden.
We could be hopeful that he was truly thankful for the support that the Biden administration gave him in a time of uncertainty in a global pandemic but, of course, narrow-mindedness wins out.
The Biden administration has poured tens of millions of dollars of support into our local governments and businesses that Republicans fought all along the way. Now they want to take credit for it while continuing to hinder the president’s agenda on healthcare, infrastructure to build our country, improvements for our workforce, forgiveness of crippling student debt, and producing a post-pandemic economy that is strong and will bring us into this new age better than ever.
We know what President Biden is here to do and he’s getting the job done. So, truly, and with all sincerity I say, “Thank you, Joe!”
James Smith
chair, Indiana County
Democratic Committee
Indiana