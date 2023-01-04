I would like to bring a little attention to the Indiana Meals on Wheels program. This program delivers hot meals to eligible individuals in the area.
It serves a dual purpose. Not only does it provide a meal, but it also provides a type of welfare check on the individual receiving the meal. Some people have no family in the area, and this provides them one meal a day, and a check in on their loved one as well.
The program is made up of volunteers who use their own gas money even to deliver all of these meals. I was sad to learn this program will end. I would hope the elected officials in our area and the community could all come together to see what could be done about this. The older citizens in our area deserve this program.
Ask yourself, if your parent or grandparent was living far away, wouldn’t you want a program like this to provide a warm, home-cooked meal for them and check in on them?
I would like to thank all the volunteers who have given time and energy for this program and keeping it around for as long as they have. I am sure they have put a lot of smiles on people’s faces delivering a warm meal, and a warm hello.
DJ Strotman
Indiana