With the election approaching and as a lifetime resident of Indiana and Christian, I feel a duty to tell of our family’s experience with Dr. Oz.
Our daughter, Abigail Middler, RN, BSN, had the opportunity to work as the health safety supervisor for “The Dr. Oz Show” in 2020-21 during the COVID pandemic. She worked daily with Dr. Oz and his staff on the show in New York City.
She had the opportunity to observe Dr. Oz. Many of our friends have asked for our opinion. Dr. Oz is a man of character. He is kind, industrious, dedicated to family, freedom and to our United States of America.
Dr. Oz has my vote.
Cynthia Shirley
Indiana