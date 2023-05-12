The other day, this newspaper proposed that the closing of the Homer City Generating Station, the inevitable closing of the surrounding plants, and the remaining coal mines as a test of the county’s ability to strategize and execute a development plan.
The county has access to all the support and material capacity needed for the understanding of future circumstances and stark current realities. There is reason enough to hope that the county planning office and our elected officials will do the work, study up, and implement a strategy worthy of a passing grade.
On the other hand, our hospital’s “C” rating and declining university is evidence of the area’s institutions’ inability to navigate economic principles, like competitive advantage, to move to the head of the class.
I’m hoping what was presented on Wednesday at the commissioner’s open meeting was just a pre-test because Homer City and the residents of Indiana County deserve better.
The planning office, touting the blessing of our state representative and senator, want to put $2 million into what amounts to maintenance for unoccupied land and businesses that generate no tax revenue. Moreover, what is there currently comprises of limited growth industries.
Is this worthy of the grant intended for “coal community development”? Is paving some parking lots the type of long-term planning that the federal government and county residents are hoping to see implemented? I’ll go ahead and answer all these with a “no” and grade this proposal with an “F” for failure.
There are unprecedented resources available to American Energy Communities like ours to envision and create economic futures. The status quo maintenance of previous efforts isn’t good enough. Are we going to let them sleep on turning your tax dollars into real community investment? Can our families afford the same old approach to a future that is completely unrecognizable from the past?
Community is our area’s greatest resource. Perhaps we should be asking citizens what works, where their interests lay, and what rich local knowledge can be leveraged to deliver on real, strategic development opportunities.
Jonathan Smith
Indiana
