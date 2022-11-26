As a conservative Republican, I find I am mystified as my fellow Republicans continue to express shock and bewilderment at the party’s less-than-stellar performance in the recent midterm elections.
Each and every attempt by conservatives to capture elective office, be it local, state or federal, violates their own rhetoric — their dislike/distrust of meddling government. I, too, have things I dislike and distrust. For instance, I abhor the thought of riding in a mechanically compromised automobile going 100 miles per hour. As a result, I avoid doing so.
I also hold an aversion to drinking raw sewage water, so I therefore avoid it. But to seek well-compensated elective office, while claiming to dislike the very existence, authority and environs of said office, is a bit insincere.
Few Republicans, once in office, refuse to take their taxpayer salary, benefits or early retirement. Likewise, rare is the non-elected conservative government employee willing to quit a local, state or federal job in order to seek employment in coal mining, ditch digging, or truck driving. He/she will instead denounce big government all day long, while gleefully accepting pay and benefits given over by the very devil they curse.
Most every conservative Republican I know is an advocate of more police, more prisons, more military, more jackboots, more mace, more nightsticks, and more handcuffs, while failing to grasp that all the above necessitates massive, intrusive government outlays. At least when liberals advocate for more government, they honestly express such, no matter how harebrained or bizarre their proposal.
Conservative Republicans need to adopt the liberal penchant toward honesty and declare: “We welcome huge, colossal government as much as the next guy; we just want the enormity of government to focus on our agenda rather than the liberal agenda. Let us do away with food stamps and instead spend that money on nightsticks. Let us eliminate infrastructure outlays and instead direct that money toward state/federal prisons. Let us cancel Medicaid and devote those same dollars toward polishing and shining the Pentagon.”
Come on Republicans, it’s known as candor.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville