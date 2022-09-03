First of all, I want to thank gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano for his military service. Thirty years on the Army payroll is a long time. His government pension and health care plans are quite generous and he certainly earned them.
Upon discharge, one of his first professional inclinations was to seek a position within Pennsylvania state government. And even now, as a sitting state senator, he seeks the office of governor. I’m rather certain that, in the end, if successful, his state government pension and health plan will rival his federal benefit package.
And while he seems a good, decent and hard-working man, I must admit that I am a bit perplexed as to why it is he seeks elective office as an anti-big-government conservative who claims to favor free enterprise and the rewards of capitalism, over and above government largesse.
Upon reading his biography, I discover that his only flirtation with working in free enterprise was as a boy or young man. Finding wealth creation not to his liking, he soon gravitated toward government work. I feel confident in saying that his every private and personal purchase over the past several decades was bought and paid for with money generated from a big government program, yet he campaigns on the theme of denouncing big government programs.
I’ve no doubt that if he were to learn that a citizen of Indiana County might have, at one time, in quiet desperation, been the recipient of $10 worth of government help or assistance, he’d denounce both the citizen and the program involved. Meanwhile, he’s quite comfortable living off that same federal or state tax dollar.
It so happens that I am a conservative Republican, one who is leery of large government bailouts and freebies. But for a conservative to vote “R” out of habit, without fully examining the career and lifestyle of he/she who appears on the ballot, is a practice we should avoid.
Words are cheap, but the taxpayer supported lifetime government benefits, paid over to the Doug Mastrianos of the Republican Party, are not.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville