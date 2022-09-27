Democrats are counting on increasing the female vote in Pennsylvania with their cry for protection of abortion rights. I certainly hope they are wrong and that we are better than that.
Momma Bears care deeply about unborn children and we need to protect the innocent.
The Momma Bears I know also care deeply about their children who are attending our failing, union-owned government schools each day. They are watching and listening for school districts that implement policies that force staff to treat kids as the opposite sex while deliberately keeping parents in the dark about it.
Many Momma and Papa Bears have just learned that Biden and his indoctrination advisers are in the process of changing Title IX, a 50-year-old school law that prohibited the discrimination on the basis of “sex” in education. The term ”sex,” when this law was passed, meant “biological sex,” not one’s subjective, internal, psychological “gender identity.” When the school adopts this new policy, if enacted, it will not only destroy women’s sports but also push to sexualize our innocent children. This is not the school’s job!
Children are in school to learn, not to be subjects in a social experiment; not to be rushed into life-altering intervention; and not to be alienated from their families.
Are you sure your school district is not implementing policies that force staff to treat kids as the opposite sex or use woke pronouns while deliberately keeping parents in the dark?
Momma Bears keep the line of communication open between themselves and their children. They monitor homework assignments, periodically ask questions or listen for anything that sounds unusual like, “My teacher didn’t want me to tell you this …” comments.
Remember, absolutely nothing should be withheld from parents by teachers.
Alliance Defending Freedom (adflegal.org) is just one organization that is already helping parents across the country deal with the legal issues. Check them out for more information.
Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz both are against this socialist involvement of our Department of Education.
And Momma Bears vote.
Cynthia Chambers
Smicksburg