During the divisive Vietnam War years, a particular anti-establishment chant and song lyric resonated throughout the land. That slogan was, “Old enough to kill, but not for votin’.”
As was law and custom in the day, 18- to 20-year-old males were drafted into the military by the millions — most to fight and many to die —in the Vietnamese jungles in defense of democracy, yet that same demographic was denied the right to vote in our own American democracy simply because they were not yet 21 years of age.
Finally, in 1971, after 58,000 American soldiers had been killed, and our involvement in the Vietnam War winding down, our Constitution was amended to change the voting age to 18.
I am reminded of this national chapter as I listen to the ongoing debate concerning the proper age to purchase a gun in America. There are those who advocate the changing of the law to disallow citizens younger than 21, and in some instances 25, to own a gun.
Young men, at age 18, are still required to sign up for the military draft, though the draft is currently inactive. In addition, it is the 18- to 20-year-old demographic that military recruiters ardently target when attempting to expand ranks.
It seems odd to me that the 18- to 20-year-old can be recruited, taught to shoot, trained to kill, disassemble and reassemble weaponry of all sorts, put their life on the line in battle, come home bandaged, crippled and scarred, yet be denied the right to own a gun due to their immaturity and childishness; in essence, “Old enough to kill, but not for ownin’.”
Instead of revisiting the nearly exact same political debate that haunted us in the 1960s, I propose a more long-lasting and comprehensive solution: If the age 21-25 gun ban prevails, then men should not be forced to sign up for Selective Service or be drafted until age 21 or 25. In addition, the military recruiting of citizens between the ages of 18-20 should be considered the corruption of minors.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville
