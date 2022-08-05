Freedom is not unrestricted license for any type of behavior. Freedom is possible only with moral law. When people do not control and discipline themselves they will end up losing their freedom and having others control them.
The founders of our country in framing the Constitution well understood this. John Adams, one of the writers, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” James Madison affirmed this as well. He wrote that without “sufficient virtue among men for self-government … nothing less than the chains of despotism can restrain them from destroying and devouring one another.”
Secularism and immoral behavior are on the rise in our country and religious and moral behavior are on the decline. This is obvious from the daily accounts in the mass media reporting on crime, immorality, racism, and relationships. We need a renewal and return to God’s commandments, principles, and values that helped control our appetites and passions for so many decades rather than being ruled by them. Otherwise we will continue on the road to losing our freedom to an expanding government.
