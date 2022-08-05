When liberal Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, and in so doing, angered the Communist Chinese to the point of a military response, the likewise liberal Biden administration had little to say.
Just about the only rejoinder offered by the White House was the reminder that in the United States of America, we have three co-equal branches of government, and that the executive branch has no sway over the travel decisions made by the legislative branch.
In fact, the U.S. military provided the planes and escort details for Pelosi, much in the same manner they would have provided the executive branch had President Biden made the trip.
Most Americans are aware that the oft-referenced three co-equal branches of government are executive, legislative and judicial. As it currently stands, the legislative and executive are led by liberal Democrats. However, I’m left to wonder what the liberal White House and left-leaning legislative leadership would have to say if majority conservative Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito or Amy Coney Barrett decided to officially visit, without consultation, North Korea, Russia, Iran, China, Taiwan or Afghanistan while each nation threatened war for so doing.
Would the U.S. military provide the co-equal justices with transportation and armed support as they did Pelosi? Would President Biden or Pelosi remain silent? I think not. For in reality, co-equal, in this instance, really means co-liberal.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville