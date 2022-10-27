How can this state and this country have so many things come crashing down on our families in less than two years?
Energy jobs lost; increased crime; inflation; high interest rates; medical mandates for an experimental vaccine; needless deaths, lockdowns of schools, healthcare facilities, and homes for the elderly; 300 deaths each day from fentanyl overdoses, out-of-control immigration; increased regulations for small businesses, etc.
We are under attack by the very political party that claims they care for America: The left!
Did you realize that your family, whether a Democrat, Republican or Independent, is under attack?
Attacks on the children: How can the U.S. lose one-third of the production of infant formula? We’re getting mixed messages and lies about vaccines for infants and children. Is our medical community being silenced about their opinions?
Now, the government/CDC wants to require that all children must have the COVID shots before entering school. Remember, the COVID shot is experimental and untested over time like the polio vaccine. With our children’s education already falling behind other countries, it now includes talk on sexuality, woke pronouns, and still no cursive writing. What kind of a future will your children have with this education?
Deaths in my family: My husband became ill immediately after getting his second COVID shot and died nine days later. This shot was “required” by a doctor saying, “No COVID shot, no cancer surgery.” The death certificate said “COVID pneumonia,” yet he did not have any COVID symptoms when he left to get the shot.
The tragic death of my 26-year-old niece, Amanda, an RN in the ICU of Scranton Hospital, came when her boyfriend gave her a pill to help her be more alert for her 12-hour shift. Yes, it was laced with fentanyl. One pill destroyed a family.
Thank you, “Concerned Citizens for Families,” for erecting the three billboards in Indiana County: Route 119 South of Musser’s Nursery; Route 422 East of Strongstown; and 119 North of Blairsville. Their message is: Pennsylvania Families and Businesses Cannot Afford to Elect Any Democrats!
Pat Leach
Marion Center