Pennsylvania has finally joined a program to cut carbon pollution from electric power plants. This pollution is a leading contributor to climate change, and Pennsylvania produces more of it than all but four other states in the country.
The program is called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multi-state, bipartisan program that is a success in 11 other states.
Because of a recent Supreme Court decision (West Virginia v. EPA), the federal government will have a more challenging time regulating carbon emissions. That’s why it’s so important for states to step in to combat climate change through programs like RGGI.
Pennsylvania needs these pollution cuts now more than ever. The impacts of climate change, like stronger storms and more flooding, are already hitting our state. Climate change is also harming Pennsylvanians’ health. Higher temperatures worsen smog, threatening children and adults with respiratory and cardiac problems. Heat-related deaths are expected to increase. Warming is also threatening our farmers, our wildlife, and our water quality.
RGGI will make a significant dent in Pennsylvania’s carbon pollution, reducing it by 25 percent by 2030. Since power companies would pay under the program for the pollution they create, funds would be available to invest in energy efficiency and renewable energy. This would cut pollution, reduce consumers’ electric bills, and create jobs.
It is our hope that legislators will support Indiana County and Pennsylvania in focusing on shaping a clean energy economy for the future. RGGI proceeds invested in sustainable, clean energy projects will create jobs and improve the health and lives of all Pennsylvanians.
Dr. Ellen Chinn
Indiana