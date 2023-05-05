The Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program (PNHP) gathers information about the location and status of important ecological resources (plants, vertebrates, invertebrates, ecological communities and geologic features) to share with the public to help guide conservation work and land-use planning.
The goal is to protect both individual species as well as species communities. PNHP works in concert with other Commonwealth conservation agencies to secure the biodiversity of plants, wildlife, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and aquatic species.
In his April 27th Friends of White’s Woods webinar, Dr. Scott Schuette, Natural Heritage Botany Program manager at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, provided an overall description of our state’s Natural Heritage Program and the county-by-county Natural Heritage Area Inventories.
The 44 Natural Heritage Areas (NHA) in Indiana County total 16,700 acres and include Yellow Creek State Park’s 2,715 acres, along with much smaller plots elsewhere. All are periodically inventoried to document their ecological resources and to identify recommendations for conservation and stewardship.
Another of Indiana County’s Natural Heritage Areas covers a 43-acre section of White’s Woods, which is home to at-risk plants. The primary NHA- identified threats to the protected species in White’s Woods are invasive plants, such as garlic mustard and Japanese barberry, threats from human disturbance such as timbering, as well as anticipated consequences of climate change.
In general, invasive plants, forest fragmentation and climate change are regarded as threats to Pennsylvania’s Natural Heritage Areas and the biodiverse ecological resources that they contain.
Schuette provided an overview of two new Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program projects that are underway. One project is aimed at understanding the impact of climate change to Pennsylvania’s ecological resources and includes the development of a species “vulnerability index.” The second is directed toward understanding the characteristics of old growth forests, including older second-growth forests (80-100 year old forests such as White’s Woods), to help identify recommendations for stewardship.
To view this webinar, go to friendsofwhiteswoods.org and click on “Events.” On this page you can also view a number of other webinars that explore topics related to natural area conservation and preservation of the White’s Woods Nature Center.
