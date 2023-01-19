It took three months for Purchase Line School District to declare my house a bus stop for my grandson. He gets on the bus four to five days a week at my house.
Even though I told the school district that I am legally handicapped, they made me walk him way up the road to get the bus. Their reasoning is it was protocol that the school board make the decision to declare it a stop.
They absolutely would not make an exception for my being handicapped.
I have been calling and getting the run-around since mid-October.
I have never heard of a school board making a decision to add a new bus stop. Apparently, it can only be done at a school board meeting?
Shouldn’t it be easier to add a bus stop? After numerous calls, I spoke to the elementary school office, as well as the superintendent’s office and Tri County Transportation. Each time, I got the run-around. A few times I was told about school board meetings on Monday and “it will definitely be taken care of Monday,” only to be told the next day that it was a work meeting, not a voting meeting.
Purchase Line School District finally made it a bus stop on Monday. I found out when I called Wednesday morning. No one called me or his mother to let us know it was now officially a bus stop.
There is absolutely no reason this should have taken three months. We have talked to a few other people who have had to fight it even longer with the Purchase Line School District.
I was even told, “Let his parents figure it out if it’s too hard for you to walk to the bus stop you were told to take him to.” His parents both work; that is why he comes to my house.
Billie Jo Varner
Commodore