I don’t understand how any Democrat can be considered in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Running for Senate on the Democratic side is John Fetterman; running for governor is Josh Shapiro. As a reminder, both of them are part of the Tom Wolf administration.
This is the administration that shut down our businesses and locked up the most vulnerable in nursing homes during COVID-19. They forced our children to wear masks in school and threatened to sue any school district that didn’t comply with this draconian mask mandate.
Crime and inflation in Pennsylvania are out of control. Democrats are soft on crime and want to let murderers and rapists out of jail. They are more focused on the Green New Deal instead of on hard-working Pennsylvania families.
A vote for a Democrat is a vote for more crime, inflation, a lower standard of living and loss of freedoms.
Ron Larch
Indiana