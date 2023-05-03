Judges matter. We know that in the abstract, of course, and some of us may have even experienced it in action. However, it is often difficult to understand what’s at stake when voting for candidates who are seeking election to these positions.
Registered voters in Indiana Borough and areas of White Township are currently contemplating this very decision when it comes to Magisterial District 2-1 in Indiana County. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile is one of the candidates running for this office in the upcoming primary election.
A lifelong resident of Indiana County, Tony has practiced law for 32 years and currently serves as an assistant district attorney. During his tenure, Tony has dealt with many of the legal issues that a magisterial judge faces every day. Defined through these experiences, Tony is uniquely qualified for the office of magisterial district judge.
Tony has earned the trust of the courts and those he has served and worked with throughout his time in the District Attorney’s Office and within his private practice work. Tony’s experience proves that he is not only qualified, but ready to serve in the position of magisterial district judge.
Tony’s legal experience is matched by his longtime involvement in our community. He is dedicated to community service. Currently, Tony serves as the secretary/treasurer of the Tri-County Basketball Officials Chapter and as the secretary of the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. He is actively involved in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church as a lector and a member of their Finance Council, as well as a board member of Clairvaux Commons.
These qualities, both professional and community oriented, set Tony apart from the other candidates running. These attributes demonstrate he has the appropriate temperament and perspective to apply the law, with fairness and great consideration, and to hold those that violate the law accountable for their actions.
This perspective is what sets Tony apart from the rest and why I plan to vote for Tony Sottile in the primary election for magisterial district judge on May 16.
Angela DonGiovanni
Indiana
