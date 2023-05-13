I have been assisting with the Magisterial District Judge race this term and wanted to teach the public one way to discover actual metrics about candidates.
To assist the voting public in choosing a candidate, why not show them how to look up the metrics themselves, as well as display what I could discover using the technique shown?
My last twenty-six years were spent delivering and maintaining software engineering solutions. “Not smelling right” is a common term in the software engineering world. If it smells wrong, dig into the details until convinced of its quality or accuracy.
I was with IBM for 20 years delivering and maintaining a product producing over a billion dollars in revenue annually. Work required handling and interpreting data in complex environments. If we were to misinterpret or intentionally misrepresent data, parts of very large worldwide businesses would fail.
Currently, at realtor.com, every piece of real estate industry data from 2000 sources runs through one of my teams. My working existence is analyzing data in complex environments. Exactly what is happening at any moment, as these are machines, not newscasts or political conversations.
I am well-versed in finding and interpreting data accurately.
What I did and what you can do is look up the cases each candidate has worked. The data is publicly available for criminal cases, not civil cases. Go to: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/CaseSearch. I searched each candidate from Jan. 6, 1980, to the present. These are the results I found:
- AnnMarie Everett: 858 criminal cases, 345 civil cases
- Tony Sottile: 259 criminal cases, 157 civil cases
- Meghan Foulk: No criminal or civil cases
Civil cases require login to the local prothonotary.
The numbers are accurate as of this writing. This information gives you a tool to decide the experience levels of our three candidates for Magisterial District Judge during the Primary on Tuesday. Take a look for yourself.
H. Michael Everett
Indiana
