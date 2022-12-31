A recent editorial by The Indiana Gazette brought to light the lopsided behavior of the River Valley School District school board.
In reporting the activity of this board, their voting is reported to be along geographic lines — Saltsburg and Blairsville.
Does this not tell us anything?
It seems that every spending issue favors the Blairsville side of the district and, as usual, the people of the Saltsburg side are left behind. It has been this way since the ill-fated conception of this school district more than 55 years ago. With uneven geographic representation on the board, the Saltsburg side of this school district is and always has been on the short end of financial distribution.
I, being an alumni of Saltsburg High School, can give you a short history lesson. From day one of the merger of the Blairsville and Saltsburg schools, the people of Saltsburg were paying for a new school and campus at Blairsville — all the while, the schools in Saltsburg were deteriorating and the high school was an embarrassment.
In 1973, the Saltsburg High School was in need of new auditorium seats. Replacement seats were provided from an old theater. Those used seats were in worse shape than the ones being replaced.
Willard Elementary School, built in 1955, was allowed to deteriorate with bad roofing until it was closed, then sold.
Many of our textbooks were so old that the pages were falling out.
Now, 50 years later, with the original goal of consolidation complete, the school board of this River Valley still favors everything Blairsville. The town of Saltsburg has been robbed of its identity. No more Friday night football games. No more basketball, wrestling matches, and band and choral concerts. There are no more local gathering events for students and their parents.
All the while, the taxpayers of Saltsburg pay the bill and bickering continues. The idea of spending between $14 million and $21 million for a sports complex at Blairsville is criminal, considering that sporting events could be split between the two sides of the district. Saltsburg still has a good athletic field and gymnasium going to waste.
It is time this school board starts to act in a mature and responsible manner to become better stewards of the taxpayers’ money. This school board should be ashamed of itself. I will never recognize the River Valley School District.
Jim Brunner
Homer City