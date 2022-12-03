Why is the River Valley School District administration so sensitive about the cost of various programs?
A good example is how they are stonewalling the cost of the stadium project. At a recent school board meeting, they said they couldn’t give a stadium cost estimate because they are value engineering the project. Value engineering is conducted when the cost estimate is complete, so the cost estimate was available to present to the board at that meeting.
They had no problem presenting the board with a cost estimate when the stadium project was first proposed. Could that be because they were low-balling the cost at $7 million to keep the actual cost hidden from the public.
The original price was given at $7 million, then they said the cost increased because construction costs were up 35 percent since the original estimate. Actually, construction cost went up 14.1 percent in that time period.
Additionally, they blame cost increases on other reasons that are their responsibility to control.
Withholding estimates has been a pattern of this administration, starting with the cost of consolidation, the cost of the STEAM Academy and the cost of the Child Development Academy.
Also, the district is offering enrollment in the STEAM and Child Development academies to students outside the district. Has the district analyzed the cost per student to operate these academies? Will the out-of-district students’ tuition cover their fair share of the cost?
These are major programs with significant cost and the taxpayers are kept in the dark. When any new program is proposed, it should be accompanied by a cost estimate. Taxpayers should be concerned with why the administration won’t provide these cost estimates, especially when the auditor is raising a red flag by telling them to cut spending or raise taxes.
Board members would like you to believe that this is not about spending money; instead, it’s about Saltsburg residents versus Blairsville residents.
Consolidation is over. It’s time for Blairsville and Saltsburg taxpayers to get together and force the school board to control spending.
Deborah Maudie
Blairsville