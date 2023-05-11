For 16 years, I have served with integrity and dedication on the Penns Manor School Board. I am seeking re-election this year, and winning back the seat I have held for so long is deemed to be the “prize.” We are told to “keep our eye on the prize.”
Unfortunately, while trying to focus on running a clean and respectful campaign, it has become extremely difficult to stay focused on the apparent “prize.” Due to the vitriol, vicious untruths and misinformation that have surfaced since the recent teachers’ strike, I question what prize I should truly be seeking.
I understand politics. People will do and say anything, true or false, to get themselves elected or damage another candidate. But, when people with good intentions, who have given their all to something they value, are viciously attacked and maligned, all for the sake of winning a seat in an election or proving a point, I have to ask, “What prize should I truly be seeking?” What prize are those spewing such hatred seeking?
A labor dispute is an unpleasant experience for anyone. Opinions are formed, sides are chosen and lines are drawn. That is to be expected. But, for individuals and groups supporting a particular side to publicly attack those they view as the “opposition” with hate speech, blatant lies and gross mischaracterizations is wrong.
My campaign has been based on my vast experience, history of service, integrity, fairness and genuine concern for everyone I serve. The voters will soon make their choice, and I will respect their choice. But I also have a choice to make: Which prize means most to me? Is it the prize of winning at any cost or the prize of remaining true to my values and not resorting to hateful and vengeful tactics to win an election?
I would be honored with the opportunity to continue to serve. However, that will not become more important than my own conscience and integrity. My intentions are true. I have always served to the very best of my ability. Win or lose, I will do it the right way, and I will do it with pride and a clear conscience.
Thank you to all who have been there to support me. You are so appreciated.
Jill Eckenrode
Heilwood
