The first week of May, my church, Cornerstone Worship Center, located on the hill across from Walmart, was host to 11 South Korean Christians who traveled here from South Korea at their own expense just to pray with us, for America.
The group that visited Cornerstone was just one of 40 South Korean Christian groups of approximately 10 persons each that visited various locations throughout the United States the same week.
Our group stated that most of the people in the 40 groups became Christians as a result of Billy Graham’s, largest ever, 1973 South Korea Crusade that 3.2 million South Koreans attended and 75,000 responded to the invitation to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior thus becoming Christians. Today Christians account for 26 percent of South Korea’s population.
However in North Korea, due to the government, there are nearly zero Christians. As stated by the leader of the group that visited Cornerstone, “America brought Christianity to South Korea and now 50 years later America is in spiritual decline, which is why our groups organized with the sole mission of coming here to pray for America with our American brothers and sisters.”
Even though there was a language barrier, I had no problem determining that these South Korean Christians are much more serious about their faith than most Americans are at this time.
Since this event was written up in the Gazette with a very visible picture ad, it was disappointing to see how few Christians from other churches in the Indiana area came to support this mission. Although several pastors in attendance traveled long distances to be there, it was very disappointing to see that no local pastors, not affiliated with Cornerstone, attended.
I challenge the Indiana Christian community, led by its pastors, in the future to create an awareness in their congregations of events, such as the one I just described, and encourage members of their congregations to attend. I’m sure they will personally benefit and hopefully spread the good news back at their home church.
Gary Gardner
Creekside
