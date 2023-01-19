The Indiana Gazette recently published a letter from Paul Arpaia and the Sponsor Circle of Indiana County. We wanted to thank the many people from our county who had helped the family of Afghan refugees we were working with here.
Unfortunately, there were so many who contributed to the effort there was not room (in the print version) to include the groups who were very active in the effort. We want to acknowledge these groups whose help was so valuable in this letter.
Calvary Presbyterian Church of Indiana gave invaluable logistical support. An anonymous donor from the congregation paid the family’s rent and cellphone bills for the duration of the family’s 10-month residency in Indiana. The teachers and administrators of the Indiana Area School District, together with volunteer tutors, welcomed the children and worked to ensure they thrived in school.
The Employment, Advancement and Retention Network (EARN) provided job training, ESL education, helped them enroll in several social programs and made it possible for the father to get his driver’s license. EARN also paid for car repairs.
Sen. Patrick Toomey’s office provided invaluable assistance to us when we were working to help the family get permanent residency in the U.S.
The Refugee Working Group of Indiana County helped with fundraising and made a special donation of $1,000 to help relatives escape from Afghanistan.
St. Vincent de Paul gave vouchers to purchase clothes.
Finally, members of the local Muslim community provided the family with a car.
Working with the people of Indiana County on this project was inspiring. Thank you all.
Beth Marshall
Sponsor Circle
of Indiana County