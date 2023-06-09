Recently the Hilltop Baptist Church erected a huge cross as a symbol of what Jesus Christ did for us all. He gave his life in a horrific manner so that all who would believe in him could have eternal salvation.
I think it is a beautiful display of the love and compassion that Christ has for us and yet it has come to my attention that there are a few people out there that have made snide remarks or faces on social media regarding the cross. Let’s look at some of them.
“A complete waste of resources” bellows from a few, yet I’ll just bet they will be front and center to watch men parade around in women’s clothing. Now that is a complete waste of resources. Those clothes could go to a thrift store where women would know what to do with them as opposed to the men who are confused as to what they are to wear.
And then some made the remarks regarding “those monies could have fed many at the food banks.” And so could the extra donuts that those critics shove down their throats on a daily basis.
And then there’s the mean, nasty face emojis. Funny thing is that some of those who made those faces have yard signs saying “hate is heavy, let it go” or “Love” signs on their vehicles.
Can you say contradict? Two-faced? Hypocrisy?
These woke (weird oddball kook educators) supporters are some of the most disrespectful people on this earth.
Pastor Jack Lucas is a fine, respectful man — as is his congregation. You atheistic, opinionated, keyboard warriors ought to learn to respect people and their beliefs.
Jesus Christ died on a cross to give everyone the same opportunity to believe in him for the sake of eternal life. If you want to believe you have monkey ancestors, then have at it. That would explain your mentality.
And if you want to write nasty letters in reply, I enjoy them. It simply proves how ignorant you really are.
Bob Colgan
Indiana
