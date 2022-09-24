For too long, the church has been complicit in the decline of American values and Biblical principles by allowing their voice to be silenced. Jesus said to Peter, " Upon this rock, I will build my church," meaning upon the speaking of faith, and “this is the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith.”
Today, as representatives of the Chief Cornerstone, are the rocks that are crying out for freedom because faith is activated when spoken. We are the rocks Jesus prophesied would cry out if His people were silenced. All sounding a bit familiar, isn’t it?
One Nation Under God. The inheritance of an established nation, that our forefathers bequeathed to us, is our birthright. It has been faithfully established, protected, and taken care of for each generation of citizens. Today, we must continue what they started, we must begin to dawn our black robes, step up to our pulpits, and boisterously garrison this nation from those who seek its destruction. This is a clarion call to raise our voice and echo the roar of freedom that filled the communities and churches of early America. Where is your voice church?
Therefore Church, if we remain silent and let our birthright go, how are we any better than Esau from scripture, who let his birthright go for a bowl of lentil soup and truthfully, a need to avoid confrontation with his brother? Church, we are just as complicit in our silence, by letting our birthright go for the sake of convenience and avoidance of offense. We need to stop playing church and start being the church.
Church, start by sowing your seed. Your seed is your vote, and your vote is your voice and by sowing your vote, you enact your voice for what is right. We need to sow in good soil, pray for its protection from those who plot evil, and bless it by trusting that it will not return void, yielding righteous fruit. Thus, not handing over our birthright, but holding fast to our heritage and investing in our inheritance for the generations to come.
Marlena H. Johnston
Homer City