Many famous and successful individuals have had health issues and other problems that they were able to overcome.
Franklin Roosevelt survived polio and could not walk and was elected president of the United States.
Bob Dole survived war wounds and later served in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
Max Cleland was a Vietnam War veteran and triple amputee who served in the U.S. Senate.
John McCain also survived serious injuries in Vietnam and seven years in a POW camp before recovering and serving in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
Tammy Duckworth is a U.S. senator and lost both legs in combat in the Middle East.
If John Fetterman is elected to serve in the U.S. Senate, I think he will join the ranks of these other famous Americans and do an outstanding job for his state and nation.
Jack Frank
Indiana